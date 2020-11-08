Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 4.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of American Water Works worth $109,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $162.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.