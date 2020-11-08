Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $183.43 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

