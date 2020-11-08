Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $99,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $644.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.84. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.