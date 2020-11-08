Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $99,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHTR opened at $644.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.84. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.