Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.