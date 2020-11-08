Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Takes $46.40 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,395,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,183,000 after acquiring an additional 539,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after acquiring an additional 350,162 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $61,266,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $319.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.89 and its 200-day moving average is $274.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

