Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.01. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 205,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

