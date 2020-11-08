Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $450.05

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $450.05 and traded as high as $464.80. Redrow plc (RDW.L) shares last traded at $451.83, with a volume of 1,509,083 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.33 ($8.26).

Get Redrow plc (RDW.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.05.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £57,924.65 ($75,678.93). Also, insider Michael Lyons acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,839.40 ($12,855.24).

About Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.