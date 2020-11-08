Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Acquires $52,725.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

