Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%.

RGS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 362,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,952. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.53. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Townsend bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

RGS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

