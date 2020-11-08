Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

