Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.37-3.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.37-3.40 EPS.

NYSE RSG opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

