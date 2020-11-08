Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post $48.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.25 million. Retrophin reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $192.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.56 million to $199.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $199.62 million, with estimates ranging from $193.04 million to $208.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%.

RTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $861,320. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 54.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 21.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 15.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

