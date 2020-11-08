Reviewing eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Golden Gate Partners (NASDAQ:GNGT)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and Golden Gate Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $979.94 million 3.33 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -317.47 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Gate Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eXp World and Golden Gate Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.30%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Risk and Volatility

eXp World has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.63% 12.77% 6.44% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eXp World beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also provides VirBELA, a virtual reality software platform focused on education and team development with clients in various industries ranging from government to retail. In addition, it develops eXp World, a cloud campus that provides access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for the real estate agents and employees. Further, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Golden Gate Partners Company Profile

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

