Robert W. Baird Raises KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $78.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.