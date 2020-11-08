Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.99. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 28,858 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

