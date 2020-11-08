Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.