Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit