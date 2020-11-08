Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,212 shares of company stock worth $1,681,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $249.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $255.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

