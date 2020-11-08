Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $388.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

