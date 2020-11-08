Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $7.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.79.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.