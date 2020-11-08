Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ovintiv by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $2,009,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 584,718 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.