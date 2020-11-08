RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $792.80. RPC Group shares last traded at $792.60, with a volume of 4,135,899 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76.

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

