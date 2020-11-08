RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $632,280. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

