RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $632,280 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

