RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $189,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $514.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.14 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.50 and its 200-day moving average is $476.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,550 shares of company stock worth $150,953,897 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.