RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PEP opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

