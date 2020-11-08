RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average is $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.