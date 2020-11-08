RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDC opened at $166.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.