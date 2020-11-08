RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

