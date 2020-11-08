RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,194 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $7.79 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

