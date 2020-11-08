RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.