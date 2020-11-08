RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 49,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $168.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

