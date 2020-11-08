RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

