RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 128,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 88,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 649,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 103,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

