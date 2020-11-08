RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $57.20 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

