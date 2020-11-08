RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

