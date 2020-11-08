RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 479.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit