RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 479.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

