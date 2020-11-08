RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

