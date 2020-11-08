RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 30.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.22 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.