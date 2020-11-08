RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $327.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.