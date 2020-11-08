RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

