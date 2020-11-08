RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

