RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after buying an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,126,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after buying an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after buying an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

