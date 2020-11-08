RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 398,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 123,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $299.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.76.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

