RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 172,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,949,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,327,000 after buying an additional 986,327 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 177,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.