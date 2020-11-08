RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

