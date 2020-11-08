RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $456,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

