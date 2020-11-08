RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

