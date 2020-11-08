RSM US Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $242.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.34. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

