Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.93

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.93 and traded as low as $32.20. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 3,370 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $363,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

