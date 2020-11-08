Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Ryanair stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 605.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $735,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ryanair by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Ryanair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 20,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

